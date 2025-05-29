Erin Blanchfield Sets Sights on UFC Gold: “I’d Love to Take That Title Off Valentina Shevchenko”

UFC flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield is ready to earn a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko by defeating Maycee Barber this weekend.

On Saturday night, Erin Blanchfield will attempt to make her claim for a title shot. She will go head to head with Maycee Barber and if she wins, and does so convincingly, it’ll be hard to deny that she has earned the right to fight for the gold. Of course, if she does that, then she’ll come up against Valentina Shevchenko – also known as one of the greatest female fighters of all time.

Everyone wants to take on Shevchenko and Erin Blanchfield is no different. She, like everyone else, understands that it’s a huge ask to defeat someone like that, but Erin has never been the kind of fighter to back down from a challenge. In fact, she usually opts to take on the toughest opponent she possibly can.

In a recent interview ahead of fight night, Blanchfield made it clear that her plan involves defeating Barber before dethroning the great ‘Bullet’ at some point in the future.

Erin Blanchfield eyes finish to earn title shot

“In order to get a title shot next, I’m definitely going to need a finish. Wins are always good, but a finish would be good in this one.”

“Valentina looked really good that night. She looked right back to her old self. She kept her distance, was countering really well. Manon was coming in a little bit harder, but Valentina was almost luring her into her game and just outstriking her. Manon would get some takedowns, but she couldn’t do too much with it. Valentina was dictating that fight.”

“If I get the title shot, I definitely plan on winning. I would love to take that title off Valentina. She’s a legend in the sport, especially in the flyweight division. So that would be my plan.”