Erin Blanchfield makes case for UFC title fight against Valentina Shevchenko: ‘I just finished a former champion’

Off the back of her stunning submission win over former undisputed UFC strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade, newly minted #3 ranked flyweight contender, Erin Blanchfield believes she has firmly staked her claim for a shot at division gold against Valentina Shevchenko.

Headlining for the first time during her promotional tenure, New Jersey upstart, Blanchfield took top billing at UFC Vegas 69 this past weekend against former strawweight best, Andrade – submitting the Brazilian replacement on short notice with a second round rear-naked choke.

Touting herself as a future title contender at the flyweight limit following her decimation of Andrade in Las Vegas, Blanchfield – who moved to 11-1 professionally with the victory, is sure to have a keen eye on next weekend’s UFC 285 co-main event championship fight between Shevchenko, and Alexa Grasso.

Erin Blanchfield touts herself as incoming UFC title challenger

Campaigning for a UFC title opportunity inside just six fights under the promotion’s scrutiny, Blanchfield laid out her claim for a flyweight title challenge.

“I think, right now, with how the division is laid out – like I was supposed to fight Taila (Santos), she pulled out last minute, Manon (Fiorot) is still hurt – there the only two girls above me,” Erin Blanchfield told LowKick MMA reporter, James Lynch, during a recent interview.

“And I just finished a former champion (Jessica Andrade) at number three in the division,” Erin Blanchfield continued. “And I know anybody in the top-5 can always fight for a title. So I think – I think this fight proved I’m ready for a title shot.”

Arriving in the UFC in September 2021, Invicta FC alum, Blanchfield debuted with a victory over Sarah Alpar, before then defeating both Miranda Maverick, and JJ Aldrich, before running through Liverpool fan-favorite, Molly McCann with a dominant kimura stoppage at UFC 281 in November last year at Madison Square Garden.