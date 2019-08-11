Enrique Barzola Edges Out Bobby Moffett – UFC Uruguay Results

Spread the word!













Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett in a featherweight bout opens the main card of the UFC Uruguay event:

Round 1: Both guys had a feeling out process. Barzola avoids a head kick and then tags Moffett with a slick straight right. Moffett with a nice left to the head and then a low kick. Barzola tags him with a left hook and then a shot to the body. Bobby was using kicks heavily to set up his strikes. Barzola landed a quick late round takedown.

Round 2: Barzola lands. nice right and then pops Moffett’s head back with a left. Barzola shoots in and scores the takedown, but Moffett is back up and separates. Barzola fends him off and then tags him with a combo of punches to the head. Barzola backs Moffett into the fence and lands a few punches. They trade low kicks until Barzola is tagged in the groin.

Round 3: Barzola is pressing the pace as Moffett backs up. The pace has slowed a little bit at the midway point. Bobby went for a takedown but they ended up clinching. Both duked it out to the bitter end.

Results: Enrique Barzola def. Bobby Moffett via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)