Elias Theodorou Comments After Being Released From UFC

Spread the word!













One of the more surprising cuts the UFC made recently was that of middleweight Elias Theodorou.

Theodorou had a three-fight win streak snapped earlier this month against Derek Brunson. “The Spartan” was bested on the judges’ scorecards via unanimous decision. Despite only suffering his first loss since July of 2017, and being a ranked 185-pound fighter at the time, Theodorou was still cut from the promotion.

This is a decision that even the likes of longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan has spoken out against. Now, Theodorou has ended his silence on the matter. He responded to several fans on Twitter regarding his release recently.

Check out his comments below:

“For some time I prided myself at being an unorthodox fighter able to outsmart his opponent in a form of competition. I can see now to many, the “entertainment” of violence out ways victory. Looking to take the time and grow not only as a martial artist, but a prize fighter.”

For some time I prided myself at being an unorthodox fighter able to outsmart his opponent in a form of competition. I can see now to many, the “entertainment” of violence out ways victory. Looking to take the time and grow not only as a martial artist, but a prize fighter. 👊🍁 https://t.co/TVxuk8KeS9 — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) May 30, 2019

“Thanks! I’m excited to have my banner & shorts for sponsorship. Two long time partners are global & would love their logo in either Europe or Asia. That 1 deal is worth more than a win. Excited for the future. # themaneevent # weedbae # ringboy is fight single & ready to mingle!”