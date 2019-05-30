Joe Rogan Says UFC Cutting Elias Theodorou ‘Doesn’t Make Any Sense’

Spread the word!













UFC commentator Joe Rogan was among the many who were perplexed with the promotion cutting middleweight Elias Theodorou.

Following a unanimous decision loss to Derek Brunson earlier this month, Theodorou was one of a number of casualties who were released by the UFC.

It came as a surprise in the combat sports world as the Canadian wasn’t on a losing streak either — it was just his third loss in 11 UFC fights.

And Rogan is unsure how one could explain Theodorou’s exit.

“Obviously I’m a giant fan of the UFC, I love them to death,” Rogan said on his podcast (via MMA Mania). “I am so happy and I would do nothing for any other organization. I would never want to work for any other organization. But I don’t like the way they do things.

“There are a lot of things I don’t like. They just cut Elias Theodorou. One loss (to) Derek Brunson, cut. Like explain that. How do you explain that? That one doesn’t make any sense.”

Many have pointed to Theodorou’s lack of an exciting fighting style that led to his demise. After all, only two of his eight UFC wins were finishes and he is yet to receive a performance bonus.

However, it’s still unfair to cut someone just for not being an exciting fighter, especially if they have won more than half of their UFC fights.

What do you think of the whole Theodorou situation?