Shinya Aoki Scores 53-Second Submission Victory Over Eduard Folayang – ONE 172 Highlights

Shinya Aoki closed out his iconic mixed martial arts career with another highlight-reel finish in his native Japan.

It only took ‘Tobikan Judan’ 53 seconds to notch another win over his greatest rival, Eduard Folayang, catching the Filipino fan favorite in a slick armbar submission mere moments into their bout at ONE 172.

As the fight began, Aoki immediately shot in for a double-leg takedown. Folayang successfully defended, but Aoki jumped guard, dragging Folayang down to the mat and catching the former ONE world champion in an armbar. Unable to fight his way out, ‘Landslide’ had no choice but to tap out, handing Aoki his third-straight victory in their iconic feud.

With the win, Aoki moved to 3-1 all-time against Folayang with all of his victories coming via submission in the opening round. After the fight, Aoki took off his gloves but declined to officially retire inside the ring, suggesting that an official announcement would be made at a later time.

Official Result: Shinya Aoki def. Eduard Folayang via submission (armbar) at 0:53 of Round 1

check out highlights from Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki at ONE 172:

Submission MASTER 🥋 Shinya Aoki armbars rival Eduard Folayang in 53 SECONDS in the fourth meeting between former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champions! @a_ok_i



We are deeply sorry for the ongoing technical issues. If you bought ONE 172 on PPV, please check your email for a… pic.twitter.com/VibpdblQMb — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 23, 2025