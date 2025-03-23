Shinya Aoki Scores 53-Second Submission Victory Over Eduard Folayang – ONE 172 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Shinya Aoki Scores 53-Second Submission Victory Over Eduard Folayang - ONE 172 Highlights

Shinya Aoki closed out his iconic mixed martial arts career with another highlight-reel finish in his native Japan.

It only took ‘Tobikan Judan’ 53 seconds to notch another win over his greatest rival, Eduard Folayang, catching the Filipino fan favorite in a slick armbar submission mere moments into their bout at ONE 172.

f6ffbbf8 4586 11eb be92 09cd005df0bf image hires 115029

As the fight began, Aoki immediately shot in for a double-leg takedown. Folayang successfully defended, but Aoki jumped guard, dragging Folayang down to the mat and catching the former ONE world champion in an armbar. Unable to fight his way out, ‘Landslide’ had no choice but to tap out, handing Aoki his third-straight victory in their iconic feud.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland Offers Bryce Mitchell Surprising Advice to Deal with 'Demonic Dreams'

With the win, Aoki moved to 3-1 all-time against Folayang with all of his victories coming via submission in the opening round. After the fight, Aoki took off his gloves but declined to officially retire inside the ring, suggesting that an official announcement would be made at a later time.

Official Result: Shinya Aoki def. Eduard Folayang via submission (armbar) at 0:53 of Round 1

Shinya Aoki Eduard Folayang 1920X1280 ONE on TNT IV 15

check out highlights from Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki at ONE 172:

READ MORE:  Yoel Romero Set For Main Event Clash At DBX1

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts