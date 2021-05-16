Kicking off the UFC 262 main card is a lightweight encounter between Shane Burgos and Edson Barboza.

Round 1: Burgos starts off with a jab before Barboza lands a couple of huge leg kicks. Barboza cracks Burgos with a right before connecting with another leg kick. Burgos smiles it off but he appears to be in some pain. Barboza continues to land leg kicks. Burgos starts to pressure Barboza with jabs as Barboza is throwing less now. Burgos is having more success with his jab. Barboza partially lands a spinning back kick. Burgos takes Barboza’s back but Barboza escapes and they return to striking. Burgos also connects with some body shots. Burgos connects with a left hook during a close exchange but Barboza responds with a leg kick. Barboza’s eye is clearly starting to wear damage. Burgos blocks a spinning wheel kick but gets stinged with a right hand. Barboza is countering and hurting Burgos with punches. He now lands a number of leg kicks but Burgos continues to march forward with pressure. Burgos lands a left hand and kicks to the body to end the round.

Round 2: Both fighters continue to exchange. Barboza connects with another leg kick before following it up with a spinning back kick to the body. Burgos lands a body shot. Burgos is also having success with front kicks to the body. Barboza connects with a right but Burgos continues to show a monstrous chin. Burgos connects with another left hook to the body. Burgos starts to gain some momentum before Barboza fires back with a spinning back kick to the body. Burgos starts to land leg kicks now. Barboza attempts a flying knee but Burgos seems to have partially blocked it and continues to put the pressure. This is a much better round from Burgos. Barboza misses a spinning wheel kick. Burgos lands another leg kick to end the round. Barboza’s foot is bleeding badly.

Round 3: Both fighters exchange leg kicks early on. Burgos fakes and connects with a right. Barboza lands a leg kick. Barboza slips and lands a right hand. A delayed reaction sees Burgos collapse and get knocked out!

Official result: Edson Barboza defeats Shane Burgos via TKO (R3, 1:16).