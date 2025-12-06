Jalin Turner Bloodies Edson Barboza in Quick-Fire Finish – UFC 323 Highlights

Jalin Turner climbed back into the win column at UFC 323 with a dominant victory over Octagon icon Edson Barboza.

An early exchange saw Turner land a nasty elbow to the side of Barboza’s head that had the Brazilian pouring blood less than a minute into the scrap.

Turner landed a big right hook, sending Barboza to the mat, but Barboza continued to fight through the adversity, working his way back up.

Once upright, Turner continued to put pressure on his opponent and finally finished the fight with a combination that knocked Barboza down for the third and final time.

Official Result: Jalin Turner def. Edson Barboza via TKO (strikes) at 2:24 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner at UFC 323:

Jalin Turner is coming out HOT!



[ #UFC323 is LIVE NOW on the @ESPN app ] pic.twitter.com/vMG7xC4GRA — UFC (@ufc) December 7, 2025

JALIN TURNER GETS THE FIRST ROUND FINISH!!



DOMINANT PERFORMANCE 🔥 #UFC323 pic.twitter.com/Xiqkc65GfL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 7, 2025