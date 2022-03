Bryce Mitchell looked sensational when he fought for the first time in 17 months.

‘Thug Nasty’ dominated Edson Barboza over three rounds at UFC 272.

The 27-year-old used his elite-level grappling to win every round in the biggest fight of his career.

Post-fight, Mitchell pledged half his fight purse ($45,000) to charity.

Check out the highlights.

Did anyone predict a Bryce Mitchell knockdown!?



Thug Nasty coming out SWINGING 👊 #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/eeUJft8zlN — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 6, 2022

COOKED 'EM TO THE BONE.



🌪️ @ThugNastyMMA just dominated a legend of the game for three straight rounds! #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/abVzWrKwtC — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 6, 2022

