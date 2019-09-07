Paul Felder Edges Edson Barboza – UFC 242 Results

Spread the word!













In the co-main event of UFC 242, Edson Barboza and Paul Felder squared off in an excellent lightweight contest.

Round 1:

Felder walks Barboza down but Barboza is getting off some nice counter shots. Felder is cut above his right eye. Barboza rips off a nice combination. Felder continues to press forward as the round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Leg kick from Barboza but Felder presses forward with shots. Barboza still landing nicely despite Felder’s pressure. A spinning kick to the body lands flush for Barboza. A very nice takedown for Barboza right into Felder’s full guard. Felder trying to stay active off his back but Barboza is dropping shots. Armbar attempt from Felder now. A nice right hand lands for Felder, who goes in on a takedown. A knee to the body lands for Barboza to end the round.

Round 3:

A nice kick to the body for Barboza to open the round. A very nice right hand lands for Barboza. Another body kick lands for Barboza. Spinning back kick lands for Felder. Felder with some nice hooks inside but Barboza circles out. Barboza clinches up against the cage and gets the takedown, but Felder is right back up.

Official Result: Paul Felder def. Edson Barboza via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)