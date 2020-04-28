Edson Barboza Set To Face Dan Ige in Featherweight Debut

Spread the word!













Long-time lightweight contender Edson Barboza will drop down to featherweight and face Dan Ige in Jacksonville, Florida on May 16.

Barboza enters the fight after suffering back-to-back losses at 155lbs. He lost in a split decision to Paul Felder after being knocked out cold by Justin Gaethje.

The Brazilian striker was previously linked to a fight with Josh Emmett on May 2 in Oklahoma City. Due to the ongoing upheaval, he will now face Ige instead according to Combate who report.

“UFC on May 16, scheduled to take place in Florida (USA), in the city of Jacksonville, is close to having its second fight confirmed. With only Alistair Overeem x Walt Harris so far sealed, the organization already has a verbal agreement to carry out Edson Barboza x Dan Ige.”

Ige has been chasing a big fight for a while and he’s finally got one. The 28-year-old is in terrific form and riding a five-fight win streak. Last time out he beat Mirsad Bektić via split decision at UFC 247.

Barboza vs. Ige is just the second fight reported to take place on May 16. Heavyweight legend Alistair Overeem is expected to face off against Walt Harris in the night’s main event. The heavyweight duo was due to meet at UFC Portland on April 11. Now the fight will take place in Florida next month.

Overeem will be desperate to get back in the win column after falling at the last hurdle against Jairzinho Rozenstruik last time out. Harris is currently riding a two-fight win streak and will want to make it three in a row. He will be returning to the cage for the first time since the death of his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard last year.

