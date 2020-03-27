Edmen Shahbazyan Still Plans On Being Youngest UFC Champion

Spread the word!













Edmen Shahbazyan isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop his goal of becoming the youngest UFC champion.

Currently, that record is set by Jon Jones who achieved it when he was 23 years and eight months old. So, with Shahbazyan only turning 23 in July, he knows he still has time to break the record.

“It puts a little bit of time back on that,” Shahbazyan told MMA Junkie. “We have until next July to accomplish that goal, because 23 years and 8 months – and I’ll be 23 in November, and we have another eight months on top of that. But everything happens for a reason, so we’ll see what happens. But I’m hoping to fight soon when this whole thing is over with.”

Shahbazyan was expected to fight Derek Brunson on the UFC 248 card. Yet, Brunson pulled out due to an illness and they were quickly re-booked for UFC Portland. But, according to the undefeated contender, he wanted to stay on the 248 card and the promotion offered him a different opponent but that scrap never came to fruition.

“They offered another person and we said yeah to him, but I guess the other guy didn’t accept because it was too short of a notice,” Shahbazyan said. “And then they rescheduled it to the Portland date and we agreed on that, too, and then this whole corona(virus) thing happened.”

When Shahbazyan’s next fight will happen is uncertain at this time. But, a win over Brunson could get him a top-five opponent next. So, he knows the matchmaking has been in his favor and he’s closing in on his desire title shot.

“I think we’re progressing the right way and we’re taking the right approach as to who we’re fighting and when we’re fighting them,” Shahbazyan said. “I don’t want to rush anything. But I do want to set some high goals. I have set some high goals and I do want to accomplish them. But, no rush – (we’re) taking our time and we’re going to climb our way to the top.

“I think a win over (Brunson) definitely puts me in a position, maybe like close to top five. I think it’ll bump me up a couple of spots. So close to top five it’ll put me. But yeah, in my eyes, I’m No. 1 – so that’s how I’m looking at it.”

Do you think Edmen Shahbazyan will break Jon Jones’ record?