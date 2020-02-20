Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Derek Brunson Moved From UFC 248 Card

Spread the word!













It looks like the highly-anticipated middleweight matchup between Edmen Shahbazyan and Derek Brunson has been moved from the UFC 248 card.

The placement of the bout seemed perfect, given the night is headlined by a 185-pound title bout between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero. However, according to Shahbazyan, who spoke to us earlier this month about his fight with Brunson, the fight has been moved off the card and to a later date in April.

No explanation was given for the move or why it was made. However, in a follow-up Tweet, Shahbazyan did note it was something on Brunson’s side of things. He didn’t want to get into specifics since the Brunson camp themselves haven’t made it public yet.

“Fight got moved to April. Was excited to be on the big #UFC248 card but it’s all good. I’ll light up the show on the other card. I’m in killer shape now, I can’t imagine what kind of crazy shape I’ll be by April!! I’m ready anytime, anywhere! The young killer is coming!!!”

“Something with opponent. I don’t wanna say exact reason just so it won’t be out publicly yet until they wanna say it but it’s something with his side. But still same opponent.”

Check out the updated UFC 248 card below.

Middleweight: (C) Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

(C) Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero Women’s strawweight: (C) Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

(C) Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. José Alberto Quiñónez

Sean O’Malley vs. José Alberto Quiñónez Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn Lightweight: Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard

Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard Women’s strawweight: Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

What do you think about Shahbazyan vs. Brunson being moved off UFC 248 and to April?