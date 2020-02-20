Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Derek Brunson Moved From UFC 248 Card

It looks like the highly-anticipated middleweight matchup between Edmen Shahbazyan and Derek Brunson has been moved from the UFC 248 card.
The placement of the bout seemed perfect, given the night is headlined by a 185-pound title bout between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero. However, according to Shahbazyan, who spoke to us earlier this month about his fight with Brunson, the fight has been moved off the card and to a later date in April.
No explanation was given for the move or why it was made. However, in a follow-up Tweet, Shahbazyan did note it was something on Brunson’s side of things. He didn’t want to get into specifics since the Brunson camp themselves haven’t made it public yet.
“Fight got moved to April. Was excited to be on the big #UFC248 card but it’s all good. I’ll light up the show on the other card. I’m in killer shape now, I can’t imagine what kind of crazy shape I’ll be by April!! I’m ready anytime, anywhere! The young killer is coming!!!”
“Something with opponent. I don’t wanna say exact reason just so it won’t be out publicly yet until they wanna say it but it’s something with his side. But still same opponent.”
Check out the updated UFC 248 card below.
- Middleweight: (C) Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero
- Women’s strawweight: (C) Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk
- Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang
- Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. José Alberto Quiñónez
- Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov
- Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
- Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin
- Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn
- Lightweight: Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard
- Women’s strawweight: Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana
- Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti
What do you think about Shahbazyan vs. Brunson being moved off UFC 248 and to April?