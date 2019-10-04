Eddie Hearn Talks Potential Conor McGregor Partnership: We Can Do It Better

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars combat sports has ever seen. Naturally, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is open to the possibility of working with “The Notorious.”

Speaking to Seconds Out, Hearn offered some high praise to the former UFC champion. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I don’t know what’s happening with his career or fights,” Hearn said. “I’m not really up to speed on the MMA and UFC side. But I do know, he’ll always be probably the biggest draw in UFC.”

Hearn was then asked if he’d like to work with McGregor if he decided to return to boxing. While Hearn is interested, he’s unsure if McGregor would even truly need his help.

“I’d like to think so, but he’s got a big enough brand, it’s almost like does he really need me? “It’s a bit like Gennady Golovkin with us representing. He can do it himself, but we can do it better with him. Not for him, with him,” Hearn said.

“It’s very much once they get to those kinds of levels of partnership, where you say to someone ‘Conor look, we know you’re the boss, you’re the brand, but behind the scenes in terms of revenue, in terms of PR, in terms of profile, in terms of logistics, and of general management of your show to make your life easier, we’re as slick as they come.

“And that’s where the relationships come in with Gennady as well. And when you get those kinds of things it’s a big honour because those guys can go for anyone..and that’s big for us.”

Hearn then detailed the first time he met McGregor, asking the Irishman for a picture and being a bit starstruck by the UFC star.

“I’ve never met him before so,” Hearn said. “So he’s walking down the corridors of the fight. He’s got this massive aura, massive aura! So I was (actually) a bit in awe, you know. I just said ‘crikey can I have a photo mate?”

“[He said] Hey Eddie how’re you doing?’ and I thought ‘fuck well, you know me?’ It was great to have him there.”

What do you think about Hearn’s comments on a potential partnership with McGregor?