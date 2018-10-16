Eddie Alvarez officially signs with ONE FC as his time with the UFC has come to an end after entering free agency.

Eddie Alvarez Officially Signs

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong today announced the signing of the former UFC lightweight champion. This is after hearing offers from the Las Vegas-based promotion as well as his former home, Bellator MMA.

“This couldn’t have went any smoother,” Alvarez said in the video. “Didn’t take too long, everybody’s happy. I’m super excited. ‘The Underground King’ is coming to ONE FC.”

Please join me in welcoming Eddie Alvarez to @ONEChampionship! I am super excited for our fans to witness Eddie's high octane, explosive dynamite KO style. Stay tuned for more big news! @Ealvarezfight pic.twitter.com/bM3K0COlie — Chatri Sityodtong (@YODCHATRI) October 16, 2018

Entering UFC

Alvarez went 4-3 with one no contest during his time with the UFC after signing with the promotion in 2014. This was after getting out of his contract with Bellator MMA where he was a two-time Bellator lightweight champion.

His Tenure

If you recall, he had some issues with the company and eventually settled on a contract lawsuit with the Viacom-owned promotion. He lost by unanimous decision in his octagon debut against Donald Cerrone.

He would later go on to beat Gilbert Melendez, ex-UFC champ Anthony Pettis, and then-undisputed champ Rafael dos Anjos to win the title. He would then lose the title to Conor McGregor at the UFC 205 pay-per-view event.

Last Fight And Exit

Things didn’t go as originally planned for one of the best fighters in the lightweight division on the last fight of his UFC contract. He lost to rising contender Dustin Poirier by second-round stoppage at UFC on FOX 30 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. In the fight, there was some controversy due to Alvarez throwing an illegal elbow. This ultimately led to Poirier recovering, rebounding and scoring a TKO win.

This was the last fight on Alvarez’s contract with the UFC despite the fact that before accepting the bout agreement, he wanted a new deal. UFC President Dana White didn’t really care about that as he wanted to book his fight right away. Alvarez took a chance on himself and lost. It’s now the next chapter for the former UFC champ.