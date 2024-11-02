Agi Faulkner knocks down Dawid Oskar five times in wild brawl to win BKFC European title – BKFC 68 Highlights

Agi Faulkner and David Oskar delivered one of the wildest fights in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship history at BKFC 68 on Saturday.

Emanating from Utilta Arena in Newcastle, England, Faulkner and Oskar met in the evening’s main event for the inaugural BKFC European heavyweight championship.

Things got off to a fast and furious start between the heavy hitters with five incredible knockdowns in the opening round.

Faulkner planted Oskar on the mat four times within the first two minutes of the fight. Faulkner also ate the canvas once in what is already being touted as the Fight of the Year. However, as the round ended, Faulkner caught Oksar with a right hook that technically came after the bell. That prompted the referee to deduct a point from Faulkner before the beginning of the second stanza, but the damage was already done by then.

Mere seconds into the second, Faulkner overwhelmed Oskar and knocked him down for the fifth and final time.

Official Result: Anthony Faulkner def. David Oskar via KO at 0:05 of Round 2.

With the win, Faulkner moved to 3-0 under the BKFC banner and 5-0 in bare-knuckle bouts overall.

Check out highlights from Agi Faulkner vs. Dawid Oskar at bKFC 68: