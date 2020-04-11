Dustin Poirier’s Foundation Donating 1,000 Meals To Medical Staff Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier continues to do his part for the community.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion’s charity The Good Fight Foundation announced Friday they would be donating 1,000 meals to medical staff on Easter Sunday and throughout next week.

They will be teaming up with Deanos Pizza to donate meals to frontline workers battling the COVID-19 virus in Lafayette, Lousiana.

We will be donating 1,000 meals Easter Sunday! Thank you all for the support. #fightthegoodfight pic.twitter.com/SbbOEOmzdQ — The Good Fight Foundation (@TheGoodFightFDN) April 11, 2020

Poirier previously spoke of his plans to provide meal assistance for all medical employees in the major hospitals of Lafayette.

“There’s three major hospitals here in Lafayette,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “We want to feed every employee – doctors, nurses – at every hospital.”

This is just the latest in Poirier’s many goodwill deeds. Through his foundation, he has also helped build water wells to repair a ruined water supply at an orphanage and school in Uganda as well as supply infant car seats to hospitals.

You can donate to The Good Fight on their website here.

Poirier last competed at UFC 242 in September when he suffered a third-round submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title fight. “The Diamond” was expected to return against Dan Hooker in the UFC San Diego main event in May.

However, the event is indefinitely postponed for now due to the coronavirus.

What do you make of Poirier’s latest charitable deed?