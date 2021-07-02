Dustin Poirier has fired back at Conor McGregor who recently took to social media to claim whoever shoots for the first takedown at UFC 264 is a “dusty b*tch”.

Poirier and ‘Notorious’ currently hold one win ahead of their tie-breaking trilogy bout on July 10. In 2014, McGregor made quick with of ‘The Diamond’ on route to the featherweight title. Earlier this year, Poirier avenged that loss by becoming the first man to knock out McGregor when they rematched at UFC 257.

The former interim champion opted to pursue a mega-money third fight with McGregor rather than take a well-deserved crack at lightweight gold.

After a super friendly build-up to their last fight, things have gone sour after Poirier outed McGregor for not delivering on a $500,000 pledge to the Good Fight Foundation.

The Irishman has already taken to social media on several occasions to play the mind games that made him famous. McGregor recently stated online that whoever shoots for a takedown first in the UFC 264 main event is a “b*tch.”

“First one to shoots a dusty b*tch.” McGregor wrote alongside a picture of a billboard promoting his return at UFC 264.

First one to shoots a dusty bitch. pic.twitter.com/pO7WdCTsGu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 18, 2021

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Poirier made a counter claim and insisted that McGregor’s post reeked of insecurity.

“He just said something on (social media), the first one that shoots a bitch. That’s what he said, yeah? Isn’t he the one who’s always preaching about the flow, the full martial arts, no holds barred, no rules the ultimate fighting, like when he’s talking about boxing and stuff, right? How about the first one to get taken down is a b*tch,” Poirier said. “It’s martial arts, put it all together. It reeks of insecurity to me.”

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier? Is Conor McGregor worrying about getting taken down again at UFC 264?