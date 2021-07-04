Dustin Poirier is in a reflective mood ahead of UFC 264.

‘The Diamond’ has opened up about his public falling out with Conor McGregor following a broken promise regarding a $500,000 donation to Poirier’s non-profit organization.

“Fight week, he said he was going to donate some money to my foundation – The Good Fight Foundation. His team reached out to my foundation (during) fight week and were very responsive, replied to emails daily,” Poirier said on the UFC 264 Countdown Show. “(They) got all of our banking info for the foundation to start the transfer of funds. The fight happens. They completely stopped responding to emails. So that’s why I went public with the tweet. He was being cute online saying his prediction, he’s going to knock me out with a front kick. And I said, you also predicted a donation to my foundation. So I was just kind of poking back at him.

A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

McGregor didn’t react well to being publicly outed by his lightweight rival. The Irishman suggested Poirier and his wife are running a shady operation.

“Of course, you’re going to talk about me and say things about me, but I know how much my wife puts it to the foundation, how much she’s done,” Poirier said. “I never want to associate my foundation or the work we’ve done with any negativity and a dispute about a donation is negative.

Ultimately, McGregor followed through on his $500,000 pledge but made the donation to a different charity that also helps the youth of South Louisiana.

“He ended up donating $500,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana. Great charity. The money’s going to go where it needs to, help the youth in the south Louisiana. So, charity wins in the end, you know, mission accomplished.”

