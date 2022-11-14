Dustin Poirier open to a fight with Beneil Dariush next: “That’s one that makes a lot of sense”

Following his impressive third-round submission victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 281, Dustin Poirier appears to be open to a fight with fellow top contender, Beneil Dariush, next.

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler lived up to every bit of fan anticipation that accumulated for the bout during fight week. Round one was particularly notable, as both men fought with pure reckless abandon. However, after Chandler would find success in round 2 with his wrestling, Poirier flipped the switch in round 3, taking the back of his opponent and sinking in a rear naked choke.

This win put’s Dustin Poirier right back into the title picture. However, with Islam Makhachev now set to defend his 155lb title against Alexander Volkanovksi in early 2023, Poirier will likely need one more win before he competes for the lightweight strap once again.

As it happens, there is another top contender in a near identical situation. Beneil Dariush is riding an eight fight winning streak, having most recently picked up a unanimous decision victory over Polish standout, Mateusz Gamrot. In his post fight interview, Poirie was asked about a potential fight with Dariush, and seemed open to the idea. He stated:

“That’s one that makes a lot of sense. Beneil’s earned his stripes and put away some tough guys, and been looking great doing it. We’ll see, I’m not against it. It’s ultimately up to the UFC and my time frame — when I want to return. That’s what it comes down to.” (H/T The Heavy)

When asked how Poirier he and Dariush stacked up against each other, he stated: “I think it’s a great matchup. I think he deserves a top matchup.”

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier vs. Beneil Dariush next?