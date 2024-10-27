Dustin Poirier offers to fight Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway in final walk after stunning UFC 308 win

Former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier has suggested two notable foes for his final Octagon walk next year — welcoming chance to take on either former-foe, Max Holloway, or undisputed featherweight gold holder, Ilia Topuria after UFC 308 overnight.

Overnight, unbeaten featherweight champion, Topuria successfully defended his crown for the first time, stopping common-foe and former titleholder, Holloway with a devastating third round knockout win, handing the symbolic BMF champion his first knockout loss in professional mixed martial arts.

And as for Poirier, the Lafayette native has confirmed plans to make one — if not two walks under the UFC banner before finally hanging up his decorated gloves, sidelined since he dropped a fifth round D’Arce choke submission defeat to lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 at the beginning of June.

Dustin Poirier offers to fight Max Holloway or Ilia Topuria after UFC 308

Sounding out a potential pair of opponents to share the Octagon next, American Top Team mainstay, Poirier offered to fight either Holloway — whom he has twice faced already, as well as the unbeaten champion, Topuria.

“I want Max (Holloway) or (Ilia) Topuria,” Dustin Poirier posted on his official X account following UFC 308 overnight.

First facing off with Hawaiian star, Holloway back in 2012, Poirier handed the former his first professional loss in the form of a first round triangle armbar submission win.

And years later in the main event of UFC 236 in Atlanta, Poirier minted himself as the interim lightweight titleholder with a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Holloway.

Confirming plans to remain sidelined off the back of his loss to Topuria until next summer, Holloway also sounded out a potential fight with Louisianan striker, Poirier, welcoming the chance to snap his two-fight losing run to the former interim gold holder.