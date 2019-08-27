Dustin Poirier Isn’t Worried About Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Takedowns

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier will look to become the undisputed lightweight champion in the main event of UFC 242.

He is the current interim champ and will unify his belt with undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov next month. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Poirier explained he believes the bout will be back-and-forth, but ultimately, he will stop the undefeated Russian.

“I keep going back and forth,” Poirier said. “I feel like I can submit Khabib, but feel like I’m going to stop him. I don’t know how it’s going to happen, but I’m either going to knock him out or I’m going to submit him. I’m going to finish Khabib Nurmagomedov.”

Fighting the Russian will be no easy task. He has only lost one round in his entire career and at 27-0 has looked unbeatable. Yet, Poirier is confident he has not only what it takes to win the fight but to finish Nurmagomedov.

Meanwhile, something Nurmagomedov should have the advantage in is the wrestling and his top game. Many have said once Khabib is on top of you, you are not getting up. Yet, Poirier is not worried about the takedowns.

“Of course, it’s a huge danger,” Poirier said. “I don’t want this guy to get on top of me and start pulling away with rounds. We only have five of them. If you let a guy lay on you for three, you need a finish. That’s not what I’m trying to do in there.

“I’m not worried about his takedowns so much. I need to hurt this guy. That’s a huge part of this training camp. Putting myself in good positions to win the rounds and win the fight. Staying off the fence. Getting up off the ground. But, at the same time, I need to do what I do.”

Poirier is extremely confident in that he will hear “And New.” If Poirier can ake it happen, he knows he’ll have just made history.

“It’s putting everything together, trying to be the best fighter (and) the best person that I can be,” Poirier said. “Walking into the Octagon Sept. 7, I know I need to be at my best. It’s going to take all of me. It’s going to take all of this preparation done the right way to beat Khabib. I understand that.

“I’m going to do something that’s never been done and I’m treating it that way. This is history. I’m about to make history.”

