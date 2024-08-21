Dustin Poirier wants Nate Diaz in boxing: ‘That’s fun’

While claiming the UFC has no interest in booking a long-anticipated grudge match between himself and promotional alum, Nate Diaz, former interim champion, Dustin Poirier has now expressed an interest in fighting the Stockton native inside the squared circle.

Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, has ended speculation over his immediate fighting future off the back of his most recent walk – confirming plans for at least one final venture to the Octagon.

Sidelined since he headlined UFC 302 back in May, former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier dropped a stunning fifth round D’Arce choke submission defeat against current pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev – showing an impressive performance against the dominant Russian champion.

As for Diaz, the former UFC lightweight title chaser made his sophomore outing in professional boxing earlier this year, landing a decision win over two-time foe, Jorge Masvidal – a long-time training partner of Poirier at their base at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Dustin Poirier welcomes boxing fight with Nate Diaz

And weighing up his future in combat sports, Poirier, who claimed earlier this summer how Diaz was not an interesting opponent for him in the UFC according to promotional officials, welcomed the chance to fight him in a boxing match.

“I would love to [box],” Dustin Poirier told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “That would be fun and exciting. … Just a change of speeds, different training camp, just something different. I’ve been doing MMA a while. I still love the training camps and love fighting, but to go to purely boxing, the whole training camp would be a lot less wearing on my body. No wrestling, no jiu-jitsu, running, swimming, that’s fun.

“I’d box Nate [Diaz]. … I’d rather [fight] Nate in boxing, I think.”

In his most recent win earlier this annum, Lafayette striker, Poirier turned in a rallying knockout win over French contender, Benoit Saint Denis, stopping the Nimes native with a second round knockout win in the co-main event of UFC 299.