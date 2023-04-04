Dustin Poirier is disputing Justin Gaethje’s claim of being the most exciting fighter of all time.

When you want a guaranteed banger inside the Octagon, you call Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje, but which one is the most exciting fighter of all time? Perhaps we’ll get an answer sooner rather than later as both fighters have openly expressed interest in running back their 2018 instant classic. However, Dustin Poirier believes the answer is already clear.

“F*ck all that, man. F*ck the shortlist, I am the guy!” Poirier told MMA on SiriusXM. “Before Justin Gaethje was fighting in MMA I was putting on Fight of the Years. I was headlining events in 2012 putting on Fight of the Years, I don’t even know if Gaethje was fighting then. I’ve been doing this” (h/t MMA Mania).

"If we iron a few things out, for sure, I'd take that fight."@DustinPoirier discusses some of the questions he needs answered before signing on the dotted line to fight Justin Gaethje.



Dustin Poirier Happy to Accept Potential Fight of the Century with Justin Gaethje

If you need further evidence, ‘The Diamond’ suggests you go back five years to when the two lightweight icons shared the Octagon at UFC on Fox 29. Poirier scored a fourth-round knockout over Gaethje in a fight that would be immediately hailed as an all-timer.

“Look, every time he fights I’m going to tune in, but I stopped the guy in a Fight of the Year,” he concluded. “What’re you talking about? Don’t shoot the messenger, man.”

A half-decade removed from their first clash in the cage, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are ready to do it again with a heap of bragging rights on the line. In a recent interview, ‘The Highlight’ suggested that a fight with Poirier is the one that makes the most sense for him at this point. ‘The Diamond’ confirmed that he is more than happy to accept Gaethje’s challenge, assuming they come to terms with one another and their employer.

“If we iron a few things out, for sure, I’d take that fight,” Poirier concluded.