Dustin Poirier mocks UFC rivals Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler: ‘TUF: All My Children Edition’

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has reacted to news today regarding The Ultimate Fighter 31 lightweight tournament starring coaches, Conor McGregor, and Michael Chandler – boasting about the fact he holds numerous victories over his division rivals.

Poirier, the current #2 ranked lightweight contender and former interim division champion, most recently featured at UFC 281 back in November of last year.

Landing a main card clash with the above-mentioned, Chandler on the Madison Square Garden card, Dustin Poirier secured a victory over the Missouri native, courtesy of a third round rear-naked choke submission win.

Also thrice sharing the Octagon with the above-mentioned, McGregor, the American Top Team staple managed to land a rematch knockout win over the Dubliner in 2021, before taking a TKO win the pair’s trilogy in July of that year, after McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula.

Dustin Poirier pokes fun at past foes, Conor McGregor, and Michael Chandler

Yet to find himself booked for his next Octagon outing since returning to the winner’s enclosure back in November of last year, Poirier took the time to react to today’s announcement of The Ultimate Fighter 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler – claiming the edition of the reality television show should actually be labelled “All My Children”.



“TUF all my children edition,” Dustin Poirier tweeted.

TUF all my children edition https://t.co/ZrGn8SHl6E — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 4, 2023

Linked with a slew of potential opponents for his next Octagon appearance, Poirier recently received a call out from former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, with the Niteroi native offering the Lafayette puncher the opportunity to fight against him in a potential welterweight division debut.

Poirier has also been linked with a fight against the victor of the upcoming March co-main event feature at UFC 286 between Justin Gaethje, and Rafael Fiziev – having previously stopped Gaethje in a UFC Fight Night Glendale back in 2018.