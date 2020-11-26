Justin Gaethje is the perfect litmus test for Michael Chandler according to Dustin Poirier.

Chandler recently revealed that his training camp would begin next week and even hinted that his UFC debut could come against Justin Gaethje.

Nothing is confirmed for now — especially as it’s possible Dan Hooker could be his opponent too — but a Gaethje vs. Chandler fight is certainly one heck of a contest that is guaranteed to have fireworks.

For Poirier, it would also show where Chandler, a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, would stand with the rest of the elite 155-pounders in the UFC.

“I would think it would probably be him and Gaethje before him and Hooker,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “If you’re going to toss him into the top of the division and giving him this push, give him the former interim champ who jut came off a title fight.

“That’s a great measuring stick to see where he’s at.”

Of course, many expected to see Chandler face Tony Ferguson. However, Chandler wanted to compete in January while Ferguson was looking to compete on the UFC 256 card on December 12.

In the end, Ferguson was booked to face Charles Oliveira and that’s a fight Poirier is particularly excited about as the lightweight division begins to prepare for a post Khabib Nurmagomedov era.

“That’s a fun fight,” Poirier added. “Any fight Tony’s involved in – even Charles – he’s such a fun guy to watch. A finisher, a veteran who has been around a lot time. Those two guys are going to do a great fight.”

Do you agree with Poirier? Or is Gaethje too high a step up for Chandler?