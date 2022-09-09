Dustin Poirier offers to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279 amid massive Khamzat Chimaev weight miss

Highly unlikely to feature in any conversation to feature in an impromptu UFC 279 headliner at welterweight against Nate Diaz, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has thrown his name into the hat, however, after Khamzat Chimaev tipped the welterweight scales at 178.5lbs – a full seven and a half pounds above the non-title limit.

Slated to headline this weekend at UFC 279 against the Stockton veteran, Diaz, Chimaev stepped on the official scales at this evening’s weigh-ins at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada – missing the non-title limit at welterweight by seven and a half pounds, casting his fight with Diaz into major jeopardy.

Weighing in after Diaz, the Californian successfully made the weight non-title limit of 171lbs for his contracted headliner with Chimaev.

With the promotion now mulling over potential replacements for Chimaev, with a plan in place since earlier this Friday – former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier, who had been chomping at the bit to fight Diaz since the beginning of this year, has offered to fight the Stockton native.

Dustin Poirier makes offer to fight Nate Diaz on short notice at UFC 279

Sharing a picture of him standing on his weighing scales, Dustin Poirier, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana – shared the image of him weighing 176.6lbs on his official Twitter account – in an attempt to likely save the card and land a welterweight fight with Diaz.

Despite his massive weight miss, Chimaev, as per UFC officials at the UFC Apex facility – along with both Hakeem Dawodu, and Chris Barnett, will not attempt to make weight at the second time of trying following misses for all three.

Poking fun at his glaring weight cut miss, Chimaev shared a photoshopped picture of himself and teammate, former welterweight championship challenger, Darren Till, joking that the Liverpool native was to blame for his weight skew.

“@darrentill2 it’s his fault (laughing face emoji),” Khamzat Chimaev tweeted.