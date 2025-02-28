Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on a potential Conor McGregor comeback

MMA legend Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on the possibility of Conor McGregor making his return to the cage.

As we know, Dustin Poirier has fought Conor McGregor on three separate occasions in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While he may have lost the first meeting, he won the second and third bouts – one via TKO/KO, and another due to an injury sustained by the Irishman.

Now, some are talking about the idea of McGregor returning – despite all of the turmoil currently going on in his personal life. Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, is reportedly gearing up for one more big fight before retirement, likely to take place in New Orleans this summer.

In a recent interview, Dustin Poirier spoke about potentially fighting Conor again, as well as what the future could hold for ‘Notorious.

Dustin Poirier’s view on possible Conor McGregor comeback

“Nah, because if I fought him again it would just be for the money,” Poirier said on the “Outta Pocket with RGIII” podcast. “It felt so nice – I whipped him twice. It would be just for the money and the money would be incredible. I don’t know if he’s ever going to come back.

“I was his last two fights. That was years ago, and he still hasn’t fought. I just think he’s one of those guys who is addicted to the limelight. He just wants to be in the mix and in social media. Maybe he does come back, but I just think that he has an addiction to the light.”

“Look, I love to talk trash on Conor, but if anybody can put it all together and come back, if he can find that passion and that fire, and put it together, this guy can,” Poirier said. “I’m not saying anybody, but this guy can. He’s special. He has something special, but only he knows when he looks in the mirror if he can really do it again. But if he believes it, I believe he could.”

