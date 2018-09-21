Dustin Poirier Calls For 165-Pound Title Against Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier wants to up the stakes for he and Nate Diaz’s fight at UFC 230.

The pair of lightweights will go one-on-one on the November 3rd pay-per-view (PPV) card from Madison Square Garden. Poirer vs. Diaz has been announced as the co-main event of the evening. There has been a lot of speculation as to what the main event will be.

Many have suggested Jon Jones could fill that role, however, UFC President Dana White has shot that rumor down. Tyron Woodley is out of the question due to an injury. With that being said, who could main event over a star the caliber of Diaz?

Poirier has offered up an interesting idea. He suggests his fight with Diaz be for the inaugural 165-pound title: