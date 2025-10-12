Dustin Poirier Backs Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway for BMF Title After UFC Rio Night

Dustin Poirier publicly endorsed a match between Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway for the UFC’s BMF belt following Oliveira’s win at UFC Fight Night in Rio de Janeiro. On Twitter, Poirier wrote, “Charles vs Max for BMF is a great fight to make 🫡,” adding fuel to calls for the bout.

Dustin Poirier Wants Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway for BMF Title

​At Farmasi Arena on October 11, Oliveira submitted Mateusz Gamrot via face crank in the second round, improving to 36–11 (1 NC) in the UFC and extending his record for most finishes in promotion history. Back in his home country, the former lightweight champion dedicated his performance to the Brazilian crowd and immediately issued a challenge to Holloway, declaring that this was the matchup he wanted next. UFC CEO Hunter Campbell quickly took note, and Holloway, who witnessed the fight live on Kick, agreed, suggesting March in Las Vegas as a fitting time and place.

Max Holloway claimed the BMF title at UFC 300 by knocking out Justin Gaethje in the final second of the fifth round, earning both Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night bonuses that totaled $600,000. He then defended the symbolic belt in July at UFC 318, defeating Poirier by unanimous decision in what served as Poirier’s retirement fight. As a result, Holloway became the first fighter to successfully defend the BMF belt, solidifying its lineage and prestige.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 13: Max Holloway reacts to his knockout of Justin Gaethje in the BMF championship fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Poirier’s support for Oliveira vs. Holloway carries significant weight. Poirier retired with a 2-1 record against Holloway, having beaten him twice early in both fighters’ UFC tenures and falling to him in their trilogy bout at UFC 318. Although Poirier has stepped away from active competition, his endorsement reflects widespread fan and fighter interest in a clash between the current titleholder and “do Bronx,” who is riding a four-fight win streak and holds the UFC record for finishes and submissions.

The BMF belt, introduced by Dana White in 2019, has always been contested by fighters with memorable styles and personalities. Oliveira vs. Holloway would unite the promotion’s most prolific finisher with its most recent BMF champion and defender, presenting a collision between elite Brazilian grappling and high-volume striking. Both men carry UFC gold lineage, Oliveira as former lightweight champion and Holloway as former featherweight champion, adding historical intrigue to the contest.