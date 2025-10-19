Duke Roufus, Renowned MMA Coach Who Received UFC Broadcast Tribute, Dies at 55

Duke Roufus, founder of Roufusport MMA Academy in Milwaukee and one of the most respected coaches in mixed martial arts history, died in his sleep on October 17, 2025. He was 55 years old.

Scott Joffe, Roufus’ business partner of 29 years, announced the death through a statement posted to social media on Friday. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

“Duke was more than a celebrated trainer and champion kickboxer — he was a mentor, innovator, father and friend whose influence transformed the landscape of mixed martial arts,” Joffe wrote. “His knowledge, charisma, and passion inspired countless fighters to reach heights they never imagined possible. From world champions to first-day students, everyone who crossed his path felt his genuine care and unwavering belief in their potential.”

A Kickboxing Career Built on Family Legacy

Jeffrey Ryan “Duke” Roufus was born February 19, 1970, the younger brother of kickboxing legend Rick “The Jet” Roufus. Both brothers trained under their father Patrick at an early age, with Duke beginning martial arts training at age four.

Roufus followed his brother into professional kickboxing in the early 1990s, competing in the super heavyweight division. He compiled a record of 36 wins, eight losses, and one draw, with 26 victories by knockout. During his career, Roufus captured multiple world championships across several organizations, including the WKA North American Super Heavyweight Championship, WAKO World Super Heavyweight Championship, WKBA World Super Heavyweight Championship, and KICK World Super Heavyweight Championship.

His most significant achievement came on December 4, 1998, when he won the IKF Pro Muay Thai Rules Super Heavyweight World Title in Milwaukee, defeating New Zealand’s Hiriwa TeRangi by unanimous decision. In his only title defense on March 19, 1999, Roufus knocked out Australia’s WKA World Champion Grant Barker with a combination of strikes, including a final high head kick, just 39 seconds into the first round.

Roufus attempted comebacks to compete in K-1 USA tournaments in 2001 and 2002, suffering losses to top-level international competition. After two more victories in 2005 and 2007, he retired from competitive fighting in 2008 following a win against Lawson Baker.

Building Roufusport Into an MMA Powerhouse

Roufus founded Roufusport in 1993 in the basement of his father’s Milwaukee martial arts school. The gym operated as a modest training facility for years before emerging as one of North America’s premier MMA academies.

Alongside business partners Scott Joffe and later Anthony Pettis, Roufus built Roufusport into a training ground that produced multiple world champions. The facility specialized in striking, kickboxing, and Muay Thai instruction, areas where Roufus had developed recognized expertise.

The gym’s reputation grew through the success of its fighters. Roufusport alumni have captured titles across multiple organizations, establishing Milwaukee as an unexpected hub for elite MMA training.

The Pettis Brothers and a Father Figure Role

Roufus’ relationship with Anthony and Sergio Pettis represented the defining chapter of his coaching career. Anthony Pettis began training at Roufusport in 2007, and Roufus quickly became more than a coach to the fighter whose father had been killed.

“When my dad was killed, you took me in and became my father,” Anthony Pettis wrote on Instagram following Roufus’ death. “Together we did the impossible and made it to the top! I will always make you proud, you’ve taught me so much. I will make sure your legacy continues on.”

When my dad was killed you took me in and became my father…. Together we did the impossible and made it to the top!



I will always make you proud, you’ve taught me so much. I will make sure your legacy continues on. #RIP Coach 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wRwkcoDT8A — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) October 18, 2025

Under Roufus’ guidance, Anthony Pettis became the final WEC lightweight champion in December 2010, executing his famous “Showtime kick” off the cage wall. Pettis then captured the UFC lightweight championship in August 2013 by submitting Benson Henderson in Milwaukee, with Roufus in his corner.

Sergio Pettis, who began training with Roufus at age 13, went on to win the Bellator bantamweight championship. Just two weeks before Roufus’ death, Sergio scored a spinning back elbow knockout at PFL Champions Series 3 in Dubai, with Roufus cornering him.

“You have been my coach since I was 13-years-old and have been in my corner for every single fight since I was 14-years-old,” Sergio wrote after Roufus’ death. “Thanks for helping me believe in myself and thanks for everything you have done for the Pettis family. You will never be forgotten.”

Champion Makers: Training an Elite Roster

Beyond the Pettis brothers, Roufus trained a roster of fighters who achieved championship status across multiple organizations. Ben Askren, the 2008 U.S. Olympic wrestler, moved to Milwaukee in 2011 to train full-time with Roufus, transitioning from wrestling to mixed martial arts. Under Roufus’ guidance, Askren became Bellator welterweight champion and later ONE Championship welterweight champion.

“I got terrible news last night that my long time MMA coach has passed,” Askren wrote on Instagram. “He welcomed me with open arms. I watched him do it for many others over the years too, he was really special in that regard. Duke built an amazing culture that allowed so many to flourish. He was truly an MMA pioneer and will be missed.”

Tyron Woodley, a former collegiate wrestler at Missouri alongside Askren, trained at Roufusport during camps for key fights. Woodley credited the gym’s culture and coaching for making MMA “fun again” and helping him develop the striking skills that complemented his wrestling base. He went on to capture the UFC welterweight championship.

Belal Muhammad, who recently held the UFC welterweight title, developed his striking under Roufus at Roufusport. Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas also spent time training at the Milwaukee facility early in her career.

Additional notable fighters who worked with Roufus include former UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver, The Ultimate Fighter Season One standout Stephan Bonnar, and UFC veterans including Ben Rothwell, Matt Mitrione, Erik Koch, Pat Barry, Paul Felder, Maycee Barber, and Alan Belcher.

Crossing Combat Sports Boundaries

Roufus’ influence extended beyond traditional MMA circles. When WWE superstar CM Punk decided to transition to the UFC in 2014, he relocated from Chicago to Milwaukee to train at Roufusport. Punk spent months working with Roufus and his team, preparing for two UFC fights in 2016 and 2018.

“Waking up in Japan trying to process the news. It’ll take a while,” CM Punk wrote on Instagram after learning of Roufus’ death. “You made me a better person, coach.”

WWE star Aleister Black also trained at Roufusport during his MMA pursuits. The gym welcomed fighters from various backgrounds, creating what teammates described as a family environment where different skill levels trained together.

Roufusport’s Future and Roufus’ Legacy

In his statement announcing Roufus’ death, Joffe committed to continuing the gym’s operations. “Though we grieve deeply, Roufusport MMA Academy will continue forward, driven by Duke’s enduring philosophy and commitment to excellence,” Joffe wrote. “The culture he built—rooted in respect, hard work, and family—will live on through the fighters, coaches, and students who proudly carry his torch.”

Roufus leaves behind a legacy that transformed Milwaukee into an MMA destination and established American Muay Thai coaching standards. His emphasis on technical striking, combined with his ability to develop fighters’ mental approach to competition, influenced coaching methodologies across the sport.

UFC commentator Paul Felder, who trained under Roufus, paid tribute during the UFC Vancouver broadcast shortly after the news broke. Breaking down in tears, Felder described Roufus as a father figure who had given his career direction and purpose.​

UFC President Dana White posted a photo with Roufus, captioning it simply “RIP.” Tributes poured in from across the combat sports world, reflecting the breadth of Roufus’ influence over nearly three decades of coaching.

The number of world champions produced at a single gym under one head coach places Roufus among the most successful MMA coaches in history. Four UFC champions — Anthony Pettis, Tyron Woodley, Belal Muhammad, and Rose Namajunas — developed their skills under his instruction at Roufusport.

Roufus is survived by his brother Rick and the extended Roufusport family that he built over 29 years in Milwaukee. Memorial arrangements have not been announced.​