Buakaw Scores Decisive Win Over Nayanesh Ayman in Rajadamnern World Series Main Event (Highlights)

A few short weeks after defeating Saenchai under the BKFC banner, Buakaw Banchamek returned to the ring for a rematch with Nayanesh Ayman in the headlining bout at the RWS Legend Of Rajadamnern event, at the iconic Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok.

Buakaw scored a quick finish in their first meeting at Kunlun Fight 69 in 2018 with a slick left hook just past the two-minute mark of the opening round. This time, Ayman was able to go the distance against, though he didn’t offer up much opposition throughout the three-round affair.

Buakaw put Ayman on the canvas in the opening round and overwhelmed the Congo-born fighter with constant pressure, but he was unable to finish the fight as Ayman kept himself out of danger by constantly tying up the Thai icon. Buakaw was understandably frustrated by his opponent’s strategy, but in the end, he still walked away with the victory via a unanimous decision.

Buakaw leaves the door open for a return to Rajadamnern Stadium

The bout was advertised as Buakaw’s last kickboxing match in The Land of Smiles. Asked if that is still the case during an interview with Antoine Pinto, the former WMC and WBC Muay Thai world champion didn’t seem so certain.

“In fact, as I have said before: This time is the last time… maybe I will come back and fight in kickboxing at Rajadamnern Stadium again,” he said. “It depends on RWS, if we will talk about a plan or agreement in the future… I think this time I will change my preparation to fight in a different style”.

Next up for Buakaw is a boxing match against legendary pugilist Manny Pacquiao in the first quarter of 2024. Details regarding the contest are expected to be released in the coming weeks.