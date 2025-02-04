Dricus Du Plessis Wants to Take the Title Off Alex Pereira: “Ultimately Be Seen as the Greatest”

If Dricus Du Plessis has to go through Alex Pereira to become the greatest fighter of all time, so be it.

But first, ‘Stillknocks’ has some work to do this Saturday in Sydney.

Emanating from the Qudos Bank Arena in Australia, Du Plessis is scheduled to put his 185-pound crown on the line in a highly anticipated rematch with ex-champion Sean Strickland at UFC 312.

It will be Du Plessis’ second defense of the middleweight title, the first coming in August when he submitted Israel Adesanya in the fourth round of their UFC 305 headliner.

Du Plessis knows there’s still work to be done at 185

Speaking with McKenzie Pavacich of ESPN MMA, ‘DDP’ made it clear that his goal is to eventually move up and claim the light heavyweight title, but he knows that there is still a lot of work to be done at 185 before he can go asking for a shot at champ-champ status.

“I’m still quite a bit away from actually dominating the division and being in a place where there is no competition left,” Du Plessis said. “I also want to go up and get another belt and, ultimately, be seen as the greatest fighter to ever walk this earth. That is my ultimate goal, and that is what keeps me going.”

If Du Plessis comes out on top in The Land Down Under, he’ll move his record to 9-0 under the UFC banner while simultaneously going two-up on Strickland inside the Octagon.