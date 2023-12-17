Dricus Du Plessis Tells Sean Strickland ‘You Hit Like a Girl’ Following Impromptu Brawl at UFC 296

Sean Strickland didn’t want to wait until UFC 297 to get his hands on Dricus Du Plessis.

After engaging in a heated verbal confrontation at Friday’s Seasonal Press Conference, things came to a boiling point while the reigning middleweight world champion and his first challenger were on hand at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 296. Both fighters were shown on the big screen during a segment promoting their impending title tilt and everything appeared to be going to plan.

Moments later, chaos erupted as Sean Strickland calmly asked a family to move out of the way before leaping over a row of seats and laying into Du Plessis with a series of strikes before being separated by security.

The full incident between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at #UFC296 tonight.



Bring on #UFC297 in January! pic.twitter.com/HQt0Uj1jiv — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

Following the incident, Dricus Du Plessis took to social media and admonished Strickland’s attempt to get a head start on next month’s showdown.

“Now I understand why you have a 33% finish rate, you hit like a girl, also 20 January the security won’t be there to save your life when I’m on top,” he wrote on X.

Now I understand why you have a 33% finish rate, you hit like a girl, also 20 January the security won’t be there to save your life when I’m on top. 🤣🤣🤣 #rentfree — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) December 17, 2023

Even Sean Strickland Has a Line He Refuses to Cross

Strickland also hit back at Du Plessis online, giving some insight into what may have been his motivation for the impromptu attack.

“I go hard on everyone I know this, izzy mouth feeding his dog, Dricus kissing his coach and grabbing his cup,” Strickland wrote. “Omally talking about sharing his wife in a podcast. You’re a man, on a world stage doing this in public And what do you pick? “You got abused as a kid ha.””

I go hard on everyone I know this, izzy mouth feeding his dog, Dricus kissing his coach and grabbing his cup. Omally talking about sharing his wife in a podcast.



You're a man, on a world stage doing this in public



And what do you pick?



"You got abused as a kid ha" — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 17, 2023

During their back-and-forth on Friday, ‘Stillknocks’ made a rather unsavory comment about Strickland’s history of growing up in an abusive home. Strickland later snapped back at Du Plessis online suggesting that using one’s past trauma as ammunition is something even he wouldn’t stoop to.

Clearly, there is a line that even Sean Strickland won’t cross. And as Dricus Du Plessis found out at UFC 296, there are consequences for doing so.