South African standout, Dricus ‘Skillknocks’ Du Plessis has just turned in yet another stoppage victory in his professional mixed martial arts — this time stopping Trevin Giles with a massive second round knockout, earning his second UFC victory.

Du Plessis, who made his second Octagon walk tonight at UFC 264 to open up the preliminary portion of the card, debuted on ‘Fight Island’ back in October with a massive stoppage over Markus Perez.

The 16-2 kickboxing talent, is a former EFC champion and holds a victory over renowned striker, Roberto Soldic — sprang with a huge right hand from the fence in the second round, stopping Giles in his tracks and sending the San Antonio native to the Octagon canvas, before following up with a series of ground strikes.

Check out the highlights from Du Plessis’ finish over Giles, below.