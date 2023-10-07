Photogenic fan favorite Drew Dober got back into the win column at UFC Vegas 80, delivering another highlight-reel knockout against Ricky Glenn in the opening round.

Determined to bounce back from a loss to Matt Frevola in his last outing, Dober delivered another stunning first-round KO against Iowa native Ricky Glenn as part of the evening’s main card. Dober came out looking to end things early with his left hand and he did exactly that, landing a nasty overhand left that put Glenn on the mat nearly the halfway point of the opening round.

Smelling blood in the water, Dober dove in and delivered some hellacious ground and pound forcing referee Chris Tognoni to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Drew Dober def. Ricky Glenn via TKO (strikes) at 2:36 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn at UFC Vegas 80 Below:

UFC Fight Night 229 : Dawson vs. Green. Drew Dober (W) KO/TKO R1, 2:23 vs Ricky Glenn #UFCVegas80 the finish. pic.twitter.com/QE0sQOYMiE — Just ripped a bong hit with my bear Ted (@stonedagainbro) October 7, 2023