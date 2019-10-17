Doo Ho Choi ‘The Korean Superboy’ Set For UFC Return

Spread the word!













“The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi is set to make his Octagon return – but it won’t be against Cub Swanson. The Las Vegas-based promotion has announced that Choi is set to return to fighting action at UFC Busan in South Korea.

Choi will be taking on Canada’s Charles Jourdain from the Sajik Arena on December 21.

Choi emerged as somewhat of a fan favorite with his vicious knockout streak upon entering the UFC back in 2014. He was then matched up against veteran Cub Swanson at UFC 206 in 2016. Although Choi didn’t pick up the win, he went five rounds with Swanson in what was an absolute war, and Fight Of The Year.

He then returned against Jeremy Stephens at UFC St. Louis in January of 2018, where he was finished in the second round. Choi is looking to end his two-fight losing skid when he makes the walk to the Octagon in front of his native Korean crowd this December. He’ll take on Jourdain, a 9-2 prospect who comes off an unsuccessful UFC debut, dropping a decision to Desmond Green in May.

What do you think about Doo Ho Choi making his Octagon return in South Korea this December?