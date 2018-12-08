Donald Cerrone Returns At UFC On ESPN+ 1

Donald Cerrone returns to action under the UFC banner. But it won’t be against former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor like it had been rumored.

Instead, MMAJunkie is reporting that “Cowboy” will fight Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout. The UFC has yet to officially announce this fight but is expected to do so shortly. This fight will serve as the headliner of the preliminary portion of the card.

Cerrone lost to rising contender Leon Edwards by unanimous decision at the UFC Singapore event in Kallang, Singapore. However, the fan favorite star turned things around in his latest fight. He finished Mike Perry via armbar at 4:46 of the first round of the co-headliner of UFC Denver. As a result of this win, Cerrone is now just 2-4 in his last six fights.

On the flip side, Hernandez enters on an eight-fight winning streak. He scored a knockout of Beneil Dariush and unanimous decision over Olivier Aubin-Mercier. These were his only fights under the UFC banner.

UFC On ESPN + 1 (also known as UFC Fight Night 143) is set to take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main card will air on ESPN + 10 p.m. ET.

The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN 8 p.m. ET. the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN + Fight Pass. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Updated Card

Champ Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for flyweight title

Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant

Geoff Neal vs. Belal Muhammad

Ion Cutelaba vs. Glover Teixeira

Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira

Randy Brown vs. Chance Rencountre

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy

Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez

