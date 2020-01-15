Donald Cerrone Responds To Injury Speculation Ahead Of Conor McGregor Bout

Spread the word!













There was a lot of speculation regarding the health status of Donald Cerrone recently heading into his fight with Conor McGregor this weekend at UFC 246.

Following the release of the latest UFC Embedded episode on YouTube, it appeared as though Cerrone was limping when he was walking. This caused a ton of speculation within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community online, suggesting Cerrone is trying to hide an injury. During a media scrum recently, Cerrone addressed the injury concerns, assuring fans he’s just fine. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I knew that was going to come up. People are good. Put a little limp, what if I was walking with a drawl? Or maybe I stepped on a Lego? I got a kid now. No, I’m good. No, I’m fine. I just kicked a pad funny, it was just a funny nothing, you know,” Cerrone said.

Cerrone and McGregor will headline UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sat. January 18, 2020) in a welterweight scrap from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be McGregor’s first in over a year, as he last competed in a losing effort to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018. McGregor plans on staying very active in 2020, and seems to be expecting an easy fight against Cerrone Saturday night as well.

What do you think about Cerrone’s response to the injury speculation ahead of fight night this weekend?