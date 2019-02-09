Donald Cerrone Offers To Replace Robert Whittaker At UFC 234

Tonight’s (Sat., February 9, 2019) UFC 234 from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, received a devastating blow when news arrived champion Robert Whittaker had been forced out of the main event. But with ‘Cowboy’ in Australia for a fan Q&A, it’s no surprise Donald Cerrone offers to replace ‘The Reaper.’
Moments after news broke that Whittaker was out, ‘Cowboy’ made a play. He tweeted his classic ‘I know a guy’ line to UFC President Dana White:
He’s recently looked good in submitting Mike Perry and knocking out Alexander Hernandez. The two straight wins have him close to fighting Conor McGregor in a monstrous fight later this year.
But first things first, and ‘Cowboy’ probably would fight in the Melbourne main event. With only a few hours remaining to fight time, however, that’s going to be a licensing issue and probably won’t happen as a result.