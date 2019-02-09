Donald Cerrone Offers To Replace Robert Whittaker At UFC 234

Tonight’s (Sat., February 9, 2019) UFC 234 from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, received a devastating blow when news arrived champion Robert Whittaker had been forced out of the main event. But with ‘Cowboy’ in Australia for a fan Q&A, it’s no surprise Donald Cerrone offers to replace ‘The Reaper.’

Moments after news broke that Whittaker was out, ‘Cowboy’ made a play. He tweeted his classic ‘I know a guy’ line to UFC President Dana White:

Well I’m in Australia @danawhite “ I know a guy!! “ — Cowboy Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) February 9, 2019



Standard for Cerrone. He has been perhaps the fighter most ready to fight anyone at any time for the past several years.

He’s recently looked good in submitting Mike Perry and knocking out Alexander Hernandez. The two straight wins have him close to fighting Conor McGregor in a monstrous fight later this year.

But first things first, and ‘Cowboy’ probably would fight in the Melbourne main event. With only a few hours remaining to fight time, however, that’s going to be a licensing issue and probably won’t happen as a result.