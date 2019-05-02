Donald Cerrone Makes Confident Promise For ‘Stale’ Lightweight Division

Donald Cerrone makes a promise should he become the UFC lightweight champion and be crowned king of the division.

The UFC Veteran is slated to meet Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout that will headline the upcoming UFC Ottawa event. This is an important fight for both fighters as it could move them upcoming the rankings and one step closer to a title fight.

Since his return to lightweight, Cerrone has had his sights set on getting a title fight. While doing a recent interview, the fan favorite fighter made it known that his mission is to get his hands on some UFC gold.

“There’s so many years I used to stand here and everyone asked me about the title and I’m like, ‘I don’t even care about it,’” Cerrone told MMA Junkie. “I don’t know why I just love fighting so much it never meant anything to me. I’ve set records and I’m here to get the (expletive) belt. That’s my mission now.”

He’s been the most active UFC fighter over the past five years. Thus, if he becomes champion then he doesn’t plan on changing that reality.

He wants to be a fighting champion unlike current title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov who hasn’t fought since last October and doesn’t plan on returning until this September.

“We talk about (the division) being stacked, but we’re in such a weird, stale position,” Cerrone said. “But when I get the belt, ’55ers be ready to fight because I’m fighting so often. I can’t wait. My 41st Zuffa appearance,” Cerrone said. “I plan to blow the roof off this place Saturday night. I’m pumped.”