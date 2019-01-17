Donald Cerrone Hopes Title Path Goes Through Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone hopes that his path to getting another title fight under the UFC banner will come through the biggest name in the sport. That is a fight against former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

It’s a bout that had been rumored to take place once Cerrone started dropping hints at it. However, that’s not the case as “Cowboy” will fight Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout at UFC on ESPN+ 1. This fight will serve as the headliner of the preliminary portion of the card.

Cerrone lost to rising contender Leon Edwards by unanimous decision at the UFC Singapore event in Kallang, Singapore. However, the fan favorite star turned things around in his latest fight.

He finished Mike Perry via armbar at 4:46 of the first round of the co-headliner of UFC Denver. As a result of this win, Cerrone is now just 2-4 in his last six fights. Cerrone hopes to get past his next challenge then fight McGregor and go after the UFC gold.

Title Hopes