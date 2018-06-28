Donald Cerrone Hints At Possible Return To Lightweight

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has reinvented himself several times throughout his UFC career.

Starting out as a lightweight, Cerrone amassed a respectable record and ended up earning a title shot. After losing that title shot against then-champion Rafael dos Anjos, “Cowboy” moved up to welterweight and showed great promise early on.

The former lightweight was knocking out solid welterweights left and right, from Matt Brown to Patrick Cote, until losses began to pile up. Stoppage losses to Jorge Masvidal and Darren Till pushed his welterweight title aspirations further and further away.

After another deflating loss at 170 pounds to Leon Edwards last weekend, Cerrone is hinting at a move back to lightweight:

Cerrone spent the majority of his career at lightweight and was never a big welterweight. “Cowboy” still showed signs of competitiveness in his first-round TKO over Yancy Medeiros prior to the Edwards loss.

Is a move to lightweight the right decision for “Cowboy” at this stage in his career?