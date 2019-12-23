Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone UFC 246 Tickets Already Sold Out

Spread the word!













If you want to be in attendance for Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, we’ve got some bad news for you.

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole, UFC president Dana White has confirmed tickets for the event have sold out after the first day of being on sale. UFC 246 now has an official gate of $10 million.

“Per @danawhite #UFC246 sold out @TMobileArena on first day on sale. Gate of $10 million.”

McGregor vs. Cerrone is certainly an interesting matchup between two proven exciting strikers. However, many believe that “Cowboy” could have an easy day at the office should he opt to take things to the ground and utilize his grappling skills, a department McGregor has struggled with in the past. However, in a recent interview, Cerrone claims he’s doing to stand with the Irishman.

“I’m going to go out there and stand up with him because that’s what everyone wants to see,” Cerrone said. “Someone said earlier that’s like fighting not to win almost, but hell no. I’d rather go down in history as having the greatest fight ever and losing than fighting to just win and winning.

“I’m going out there to put on the line and throw down and give everyone what they want to see. To me, that’s what I want my legacy to be. I don’t want to be the guy that took the easy way and just ran the whole fight and tried to point fight. Hell, no. I’m going to stand and try to throw down.”

Will you be tuning into UFC 246? Who are you picking between McGregor and Cerrone?