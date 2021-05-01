In the UFC Vegas 25 main event, we have an intriguing light-heavyweight match-up with title implications. Jiri Prochazka hopes to continue his perfect start to life in the UFC against Dominick Reyes who is looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. Who’ll win? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think.

Jordan Ellis: This is a great main event. A true 50-50 fight. It’s one I don’t really have a clue on but I’m going to stump for Jiří Procházka. I was truly impressed by his UFC debut. To take shots from someone like Volkan Oezdemir before putting him to sleep is elite level stuff. On the flip side Dominick Reyes looked way off the pace in his last bout. It’s hard to see a clear route to victory for the former title challenger at UFC Vegas 25.

Prediction: Jiří Procházka

Curtis Calhoun: Reyes gets it done by unanimous decision. It’ll be a grind against the always unpredictable Prochazka, but Reyes will survive an early onslaught and dominate on the feet for the rest of the fight. This more calm, more humble Reyes definitely scares me. I’m convinced he doesn’t want to be known as solely the guy who almost beat Jon Jones. Reyes will establish his low kicks early to establish the range against Prochazka and this will force him to back off, and give Reyes the advantage in the exchanges. Jiri is definitely a force to be reckoned with in the light heavyweight division, but I’m convinced that Reyes is starving for another shot at the belt. Should be a great fight.

Prediction: Dominick Reyes

Ty Rosson: Prochazka is one of my favorite fighters that made their UFC debut last year. He really is a one of one kind of fighter and type of person. I always enjoy people who are outside of the box and he certainly fits that. Reyes is coming off the first knockout loss of his career, which can lead some guys to become much more cautious in their striking approaches. I think Prochazka will be just too unorthodox for Reyes to figure out. Prochazka gets the win via 2nd round KO.

Prediction: Jiří Procházka

Ross Markey: Former Rizin FF champion, Jiri Prochakza certainly impressed me with the majority of his performance in his promotional bow against Volkan Oezdemir, however, whether it was just a confidence issue or whatever it may have been, his tendency to plod into range and rely heavily on his head movement prior to his finish over the Swiss striker, can’t be expressed as flippantly against Dominick Reyes. It’s two consecutive losses for two-time title challenger, Reyes, the second of which against Jan Blachowicz was particularly damaging. Prochazka certainly has the ability to make massive waves at 205lbs, however, tonight’s pairing with Reyes is quite a sizeable hurdle to overcome. The Czech Republic native is rather unconventional in his approach to striking and especially in his movement, and if he can use that as effectively against Reyes tonight as he did with Oezdemir, he’ll eventually find his target. Jiri Prochazka via second round knockout.

Prediction: Jiří Procházka