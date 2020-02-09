Dominick Reyes Reveals What Jon Jones Told Him Immediately After Their Fight

Spread the word!













Dominick Reyes surprised many with his performance against Jon Jones — including the champion himself.

Reyes took Jones the distance in their light heavyweight title fight at UFC 247 on Saturday night. Many felt “The Devastator” had done enough to win the fight, especially based on his performance in the first three rounds.

However, Jones was able to end the fight strong and come away with the unanimous decision victory — even if the verdict was controversial.

But given how many had overlooked Reyes leading up to the event, his performance was all the more impressive and Jones had some encouraging words for him after the fight.

“I’d like to fight him again,” Reyes said at the UFC 247 post-fight press conference. “At the very end of everything, he was like ‘dude, you’re the real deal. I did not expect that from you.’ I’m like, ‘I know. I saw it in your face.’ He said, ‘when we rematch, it’s going to be epic.'”

Reyes was understandably disappointed at the result and felt he was “disrespected” by the one judge who bewilderingly scored the fight 49-46 to Jones. He believes he won the fight and will be looking for a rematch.

A rematch would certainly make the most sense at this point and UFC president Dana White seems to agree as well.

We’ll just have to see if that’s what pans out next.

How do you think a potential rematch would go between Jones and Reyes?