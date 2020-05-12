Dominick Cruz Says He’ll Fight On Despite UFC 249 Loss

Spread the word!













Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has announced he intends to continue fighting despite suffering defeat against Henry Cejudo at UFC 249. Cruz ended his almost four-year layoff this past weekend and challenged ‘Triple C’ for his 135lb belt.

The fight ended in a controversial fashion after Cejudo dropped Cruz with a knee in the second round before swarming for the finish. Referee Keith Peterson stepped in and waved off the fight a bit too prematurely for the liking of ‘The Dominator’ and many fight fans. Cruz later shared his belief the referee was incompetent and smelled like “alcohol and cigarettes.”

Dominick Cruz Tells ESPN He Will Fight Again

“Yeah, I’m in this. I just need to get in there and get some more rounds. Let these legs flush, move them around,” Cruz told Ariel Helwani. “I’m healthy, I love feeling lethal, and right now, I am a lethal person still. I just love being healthy. It feels so good to be healthy. Even after a fight, to feel healthy like I do, it’s different. I’m usually used to going into these five-round wars and I’m used to double the amount of damage, triple the amount of damage that I took. Over five rounds you just accumulate a lot, even with good decision making you accumulate a lot on your feet and your hands. None of that is taking place. My face is fine, I barely got hit on my face. It’s just part of it. Loss is part of this thing.”

“I feel healthy and I don’t feel broken, I’m here. I’m going to get back to the gym and train and then move from there. I’ve got people that can make this move anytime we want,” he explained. “It’s not going to be hard to find people that want to fight me. It’s not going to be hard for me to find a fight. So, I think it’s needless to say you will be hearing from me in some way shape, or form again.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Who do you want to see Dominick Cruz fight next?