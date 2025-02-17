Dominick Cruz reveals ex-UFC rival T.J. Dillashaw offered him support after retirement: ‘I was shocked’

Former two-time bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz has revealed fellow retired ex-UFC champion, T.J. Dillashaw reached out to him to recommend him some medical help on his recent shoulder dislocation — much to his surprise, with the Angels Camp veteran also dealing with brutal shoulder injuries since his respective retirement.

Cruz, a former two-time undisputed bantamweight champion under the banner of the promotion, was forced out of a scheduled return to action this weekend in the co-main event of UFC Seattle this weekend, after a pair of shoulder dislocations left him unable to compete against stalwart challenger, Rob Font.

And in the same statement in which he confirmed his exit from the clash, San Diego fan-favorite, Cruz also revealed he was now forced to call time on his combat sports career with immediate effect having seen his billed retirement fight scuppered.

Dominick Cruz reveals support from T.J. Dillashaw after UFC retirement

However, speaking with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening, Cruz spoke of his retirement and the plaudits he has revealed in the time since his decision — revealing he was surprised when former opponent and fellow ex-champion, Dillashaw reached out to him to offer support.

“You know, one of the ones that stood out to me was T.J. Dillashaw actually reached out to me,” Dominick Cruz revealed. “He told he gave me a recommendation for a shoulder doctor and said he was looking forward to watching me compete. Sorry that I couldn’t.”

Featuring in an undisputed bantamweight title fight back in 2016 in the main event of a UFC Fight Night Boston card, Cruz would dethrone the above-mentioned, Dillashaw in his first title reign — to begin his own second reign atop the division, in a hard-fought split decision win in Massachusetts.