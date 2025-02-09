Dominick Cruz’s retirement: Dana White pays tribute to UFC legend

UFC president Dana White has paid tribute to Dominick Cruz after the bantamweight legend officially announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Throughout the course of his iconic career, Dominick Cruz has always put his best foot forward. Despite having so many setbacks as a result of injuries, he’s never been one to shy away from a challenge. Unfortunately, due to yet another injury sustained ahead of his planned bout at UFC Seattle, he’s been forced to hang up his gloves.

It’s a sad moment for the promotion, the sport, and of course, Dominick Cruz himself. Following on from his announcement, Dana White was asked to give his thoughts on the career of Cruz and what’s next for him in the UFC.

Dana White admits he's "glad" Dominick Cruz finally called it a career after so many injuries:



"I'm blown away he's hung around as long as he did. … The mental drive to want to come back to try again, and again, and again after so many surgeries. You've got to give it to him."

Dana White praises Dominick Cruz

“When you have the type of experience and type of career he’s had, and you can sit in the booth and talk fights, it’s awesome. He’ll have a great career after his career.”

“Listen, I’m blown away that he’s hung in there as long as he did. Who has been more injured than this guy in his career? It’s fascinating. The mental drive to keep coming back and trying again and again and again after so many surgeries and so many injuries, you’ve got to give it to him. But, I’m glad he’s finally hung them up.”

Quotes via BJPENN.com

Dominick Cruz will go down in history as one of the best bantamweights to ever do it – and so he should. Now, however, it’s time for him to cement his legacy even further behind the commentary table.

He constantly provides great analysis for what’s going on inside the cage, and we look forward to hearing him do it for many, many years to come. All the best in retirement, Dom, you’ve earned it.