Dominick Cruz’s retirement: Dana White happy to see bantamweight great leave

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the retirement of Dominick Cruz.

As we know, Dominick Cruz has officially announced his retirement from mixed martial arts. In the eyes of many, he’s the greatest bantamweight of all time. Unfortunately, throughout the course of his career, he has been plagued with a series of injuries. As such, he’s decided to call it a day – and a lot of people see that as a good decision.

Now, we can hear Dominick Cruz on the commentary table, continuing his role as one of the best analysts in the game. After UFC 312, Dana White spoke about Cruz’s decision to walk away.

Dana White’s view on Dominick Cruz’s retirement

“Listen, I’m blown away that he hung in there as long as he did. I mean, who’s been more injured than this guy in his career? It’s fascinating. And the mental drive to want to just keep coming back and trying again and again and again after so many surgeries and so many injuries — you got to give it to him. But, I’m glad that he finally he finally hung it up.”

For Dominick Cruz, he can move forward knowing that he doesn’t have to worry about MMA-related injuries anymore. For Dana White, he gets to continue having another great commentator behind the desk.

Of course, it’s always nice to look back on a career as great as Dominick Cruz’s. He may not have had the greatest luck with injuries, but he did enough as a champion – and as a challenger – to be viewed as one of the greats. In terms of the history of the bantamweight division, though, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not he continues to be put amongst the elite of the elite as time goes on.